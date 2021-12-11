Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report sales of $200.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.74 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $179.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $761.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $811.98 million, with estimates ranging from $811.76 million to $812.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW opened at $44.28 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

