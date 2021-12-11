Brokerages Anticipate Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Humacyte.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ HUMA traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.19. 466,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,443. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36.

In related news, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

