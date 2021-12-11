Brokerages Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Post $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Riley Exploration Permian.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $440,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at $239,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

REPX opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

