Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to Announce -$0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.80). Spirit Airlines posted earnings of ($1.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

NYSE SAVE traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,951. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

