Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 93.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 67,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,206,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,331,000 after purchasing an additional 212,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $124.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.60. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $119.55 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

