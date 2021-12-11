Brokerages Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to post $1.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $0.00. Ardelyx reported sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $9.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 million to $11.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $6.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $164.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.31.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,682 shares of company stock worth $95,591. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 491.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 72.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

