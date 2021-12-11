Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in comScore by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in comScore in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in comScore in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in comScore in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in comScore in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCOR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 255,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,294. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. comScore has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.