Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.09 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report $194.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.35 million to $198.44 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $187.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $766.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $759.72 million to $772.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $795.63 million, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $823.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of HTA opened at $33.79 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 35.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 80.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

