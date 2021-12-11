Brokerages Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $7.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Hess by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $79.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60. Hess has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

