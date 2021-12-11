Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.91. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $18.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $19.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $18.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

