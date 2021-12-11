Brokerages Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $240,963.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 23,819 shares of company stock valued at $530,790 in the last 90 days. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 282.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 75,956 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 120.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. 21,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,308. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

