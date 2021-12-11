Brokerages Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.52. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,550%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

SP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 47,882.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,000,748 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,868,000 after buying an additional 652,774 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,680,000 after buying an additional 289,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SP Plus by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 115,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 572,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,566,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $26.65 on Friday. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $618.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

