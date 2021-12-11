Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report $106.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the highest is $109.98 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $48.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $361.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.40 million to $365.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $551.34 million, with estimates ranging from $516.67 million to $637.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

INN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

NYSE:INN opened at $9.45 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 543,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

