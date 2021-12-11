Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report $106.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the highest is $109.98 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $48.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $361.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.40 million to $365.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $551.34 million, with estimates ranging from $516.67 million to $637.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

INN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

NYSE:INN opened at $9.45 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 543,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

