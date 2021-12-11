Brokerages Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.68. Clorox reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.53. The stock had a trading volume of 794,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.35. Clorox has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

