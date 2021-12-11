Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Announce -$1.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($0.76). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($5.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($3.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,595 shares of company stock worth $622,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after buying an additional 327,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,349,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after buying an additional 2,108,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.90. 297,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,749. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

