Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to Announce -$1.50 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($0.76). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($5.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($3.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,595 shares of company stock worth $622,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after buying an additional 327,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,349,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after buying an additional 2,108,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.90. 297,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,749. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.67.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.