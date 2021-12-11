Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Post $5.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will post earnings per share of $5.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.09 and the lowest is $5.16. Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of $3.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $338.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.28. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 25.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 124.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

