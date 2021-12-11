Brokerages Expect Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) will report sales of $221.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.70 million and the highest is $222.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions reported sales of $490.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $903.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $906.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZWS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 123,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $4,458,472.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $23,227,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 960,700 shares of company stock valued at $34,652,123. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.31. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

