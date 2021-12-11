Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after buying an additional 2,132,089 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after buying an additional 684,954 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,708,000 after buying an additional 312,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,151,000 after buying an additional 280,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,083,000 after buying an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

BIP stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $61.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

