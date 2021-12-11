Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,433.29

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,433.29 ($32.27) and traded as high as GBX 2,700 ($35.80). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,640 ($35.01), with a volume of 5,152 shares changing hands.

BRK has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.49) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £427.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,628.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,433.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,700 ($3,580.43), for a total value of £2,057,400 ($2,728,285.37). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,363.89 ($3,134.72), for a total value of £4,994,899.57 ($6,623,656.77). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,971 shares of company stock worth $884,038,885.

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

