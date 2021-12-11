Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.21. 1,136,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $67.91.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

