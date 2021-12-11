BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

BRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BRP Group stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.67. 309,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,838. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 178.35 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA raised its stake in BRP Group by 912.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BRP Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BRP Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

