BSC Station (BSCS) Trading Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, BSC Station has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. BSC Station has a total market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.16 or 0.08216424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00081495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,787.54 or 1.00060599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002779 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.