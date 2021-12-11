BSCPAD Hits One Day Volume of $2.57 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003754 BTC on exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $146.12 million and $2.57 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.04 or 0.08158398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00080964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,166.35 or 1.00053660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002769 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.