Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,381.53

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,381.53 ($18.32) and traded as low as GBX 753.50 ($9.99). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 766 ($10.16), with a volume of 191,259 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.87) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -46.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 795.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,381.53.

In other news, insider Robert Gillespie acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($53,706.40).

Burford Capital Company Profile (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

