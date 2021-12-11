Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0413

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Bytom has a market cap of $66.96 million and approximately $12.02 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00320032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000481 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002332 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,719,545,062 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,739,706 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.