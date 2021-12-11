Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,606. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Provides banking services

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.