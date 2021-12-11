CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price target on CAE and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get CAE alerts:

TSE CAE traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 543,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,302. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 68.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. CAE has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$42.43.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$907.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.