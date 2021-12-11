Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 14,390 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $49,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

