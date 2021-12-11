Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 15,186 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $130,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

NYSE:DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

