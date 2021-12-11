Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 16,192 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $87,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 106,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 15.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $248.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.60. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

