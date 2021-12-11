Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 18,706 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 13,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $261.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.46 and its 200 day moving average is $210.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $261.48. The stock has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

