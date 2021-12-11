Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,961 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $43,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $167.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.72 and a 200 day moving average of $168.46. The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

