Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,567,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $67,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 80,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 87,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 31,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $296.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

