Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $76,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

GS opened at $391.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.10 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

