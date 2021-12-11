Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 12,389 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $78,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Shares of ACN opened at $379.44 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $379.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

