Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,134 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $41,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

