Calamos Advisors LLC Has $103.12 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $103,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Netflix by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $611.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $649.50 and a 200-day moving average of $576.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

