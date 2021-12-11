Calamos Advisors LLC Has $41.11 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,704 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $41,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $36,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $183.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

