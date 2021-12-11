Calamos Advisors LLC Has $49.69 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,230 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

