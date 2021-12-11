Calamos Advisors LLC Has $64.90 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,870 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $64,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 56.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $112.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.79 and its 200-day moving average is $124.89. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

