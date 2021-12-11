Calamos Advisors LLC Has $86.42 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,042 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $86,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

NYSE KO opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

