Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $39,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,721.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,769.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,721.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

