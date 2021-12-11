Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 288.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 961,494 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $268,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 151.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $301.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

