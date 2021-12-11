Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 22,131 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $40,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $90,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $150.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.88 and a 200-day moving average of $160.22. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.