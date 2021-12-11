Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 62,014 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 104.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

Shares of ABBV opened at $125.47 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $126.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.