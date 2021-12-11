Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 6,947 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $41,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

Shares of NOC opened at $371.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.