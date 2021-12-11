Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,371 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $167,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Visa by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

