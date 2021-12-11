Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $59,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $264.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.31. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $265.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

