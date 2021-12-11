Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $83,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.03 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average of $143.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.