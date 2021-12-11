Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 18,100,136 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,100,136 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $44,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,300,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 19,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,949,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

